Rest and Be Thankful set to reopen with traffic controls Published duration 56 minutes ago

image copyright Bear Scotland image caption The latest landslip occurred in the same location where boulders the size of cars were part of a landslide that blocked the road for more than a month

The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll is expected to reopen under traffic-light control on Wednesday.

Engineers are continuing with work to repair the stretch of road following a major landslide earlier this month.

The road safety barrier is being reinstated, as well as a temporary debris fence.

The nearby old military road has been used as a diversion after the main road was blocked by a "second significant landslide" in the space of six weeks.

Eddie Ross, of road operator BEAR Scotland, said the Wednesday reopening would be weather-dependant as a period of heavy rain is forecast.

He said: "The old military road has been operating well as a local diversion route for road users over the last week and will continue to be in use overnight.

"As ever, we thank road users and the local community for their continued patience while we do everything we can to address the most recent landslip at the Rest and reopen the road safely."