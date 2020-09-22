Teenager Jack Frame killed by drunk driver who had taken drugs Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Spindrift image caption Kanad Basi was almost twice the drink drive limit when he lost control of his car and hit a tree

A 22-year-old man who took three teenagers for a drive in his BMW after drinking and taking drugs has admitted killing one of them in a crash.

Kanad Basi, from Glasgow, was almost twice the drink drive limit and had taken cocaine and ecstasy when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

His front seat passenger, 16-year-old Jack Frame, died at the scene.

Basi pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to causing his death by driving dangerously on 10 February 2020.

The crash happened after Basi, a waiter in the family business, drove into a bend at speed on New Trows Road, Lesmahagow in South Lanarkshire.

Rear passengers Aiden O'Donnell and Eleanor Plenderleith also suffered severe injuries in the crash, the court heard.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Basi: "This is an utter tragedy for the family of the deceased who lost his life with catastrophic injuries which you were responsible for with your driving.

"If ever there was a case that showed the folly of the combination of drugs, alcohol and speed, it is this case."

The Frame family said losing Jack was the "worst pain our family has endured".

Prosecutor Jane Farquharson told the court that Basi had driven to a party in Lesmahagow in his BMW 1 series two-door coupe at about 01:00.

The court heard a number of the partygoers asked to go for a drive in it and three of them drove off with him at 02:00.

Ms Farquharson said: "As the accused approached a right hand bend, he lost control of the car. His vehicle left the carriageway, mounted the grass verge, collided with a wire fence and struck a tree in the grounds of Hallandbush Golf Club.

"Due to this impact Jack Frame was thrown forward and trapped within the front passenger side of the vehicle. His head was wedged underneath the glove box area."

image copyright Frame family image caption Jack Frame's parents said the loss of their son was the "worst pain" the family has had to endure

Mr O'Donnell, an apprentice joiner who was 18 at the time, was sitting behind Basi.

He suffered a fractured skull, four facial fractures, two broken legs and a number of fractures to his left arm.

The court was told he had to learn to walk again and has been unable to work since the accident.

Ms Plenderleith, who at the time was 19 and worked at Subway, was knocked unconscious.

She had a punctured lung, lacerated liver, broken ribs and a fractured chest bone. A metal plate had to be inserted into her left upper arm.

None of the passengers was wearing a seat belt. Basi, who was wearing one, suffered a broken wrist. His DNA and blood were found on the driver's airbag.

The prosecutor told the court that Basi climbed into the rear seat after the crash and pushed Ms Plenderleith into the front. He then used Mr O'Donnell's phone to call 999.

'Worst pain'

Sitting in the back of an ambulance later, Basi was asked by police if he was the driver and replied: "I can't remember now, but give me half an hour or so and I might remember.

"I woke up in the back with my friend Aiden and pulled the girl over the front. There were only four in the car."

Lord Mulholland remanded first offender Basi in custody and deferred sentence on him until next month for background reports.

The Frame family said in a statement: "We mourned after what we thought was a tragic accident but to find out nearly a year later that the driver acted illegally just turned everything upside down.

"Dealing with a sudden death is hard enough but to try and deal with a death along with confusion, anger and not knowing any of the facts just makes everything 100 times worse because it's like losing someone twice as it created a whole other reason to grieve."