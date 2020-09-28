Covid-19 measures ahead of Atlantic science trip Published duration 30 minutes ago

image copyright S Cunningham image caption The scientific cruise is headed for the North Atlantic to gather valuable equipment

A team of scientists and a ship's crew are socially-distancing on a research boat before heading out into the north Atlantic.

Their month-long scientific cruise will retrieve equipment that helps in monitoring climate change.

All onboard are being regularly tested for Covid-19 and will complete their 14 days of social distancing before setting off next week.

Oban's Scottish Association for Marine Science (Sams) is involved.

Six of the seven scientists on the ship are from Sams.

Also onboard are seven technicians and the 22 crew. The plan is for all of them to work as normal once they complete the period of social distancing and set sail.

'Greatly concerned'

The trip, starting from Southampton, will be only the second UK scientific cruise since lockdown.

It is being made to retrieve equipment that has been collecting samples and data over the last two years.

They include equipment used for monitoring the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (Amoc), a large system of ocean currents carrying warm water from the tropics northwards into the North Atlantic and, deep below the surface, cooler water southwards.

Amoc plays a part in mixing the world's oceans and distributing heat. It has an influence on weather, including the UK's, and scientists have been monitoring the effects of climate change on the Amoc.

Prof Stuart Cunningham, of Sams, said there were concerns about the behaviour of Amoc.

He said the circulation was slowing and less heat was being transported northward by the ocean and the cooler ocean was having "measurable impacts" on the summer climate and winter storms.

Prof Cunningham said: "We are also greatly concerned about the potential for the circulation to slow abruptly as opposed to the steady slowing at present."