Covid: Rent offer to isolating students in Glasgow

image copyright Getty Images image caption Several hundred students in Glasgow university accommodation are self-isolating

All students living in University of Glasgow accommodation are to be given one month's free rent, the university has announced.

They will also receive a payment to their university accounts of £50.

There are 2,800 students living in the university's flats.

Several hundred students in Glasgow university accommodation are self-isolating because of two coronavirus clusters, in common with students at other universities.

In a post on social media, the university said: "We know this is a very difficult time for our student community and we wanted to update you with what we're doing to help support you in your student residences."

The university said it was encouraging students to spent the £50 payment with "local restaurants and food outlets".

It also said it was inviting mobile food outlets to visit student residences.

"We'll do everything we can to support our students who are isolating," the university added.

Welfare visits

Every student household which is isolating has been promised a welfare visit within the next 24 hours.

Washing materials will also be provided, along with fresh towels and bedding, and food parcels.

In its message to students, the university said: "We understand how difficult and stressful this situation is.

"We are here to support you through it. We have a range of resources to support your mental health and well-being which you can access."

Prof Sir Anton Muscatelli, the university principal, said he had listened to the concerns of students.

"This isn't the start of academic life we would wish for anyone," he said.