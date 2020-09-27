Teenage cyclist in critical condition after Hamilton crash Published duration 1 hour ago

A 17-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a collision involving his black mountain bike and a car in Lanarkshire.

The crash took place on Motherwell Road in Hamilton at about 22:40 on Saturday.

The driver of the green Fiat 500 stopped at the scene and the emergency services were called.

The boy is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he is in a critical condition.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the crash.

Sgt Craig McDonald said: "We're appealing to anyone who might've witnessed this incident or noticed the cyclist or green Fiat 500 shortly before the incident happened.

"I'd also ask drivers who were in that area around 22.40 on Saturday to check their dashcam footage."