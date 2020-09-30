Glasgow to get fleet of 19 hydrogen-powered refuse trucks Published duration 15 minutes ago Related Topics Climate change

image copyright Stephen Barnes/Getty Images

Glasgow is to get a fleet of 19 hydrogen-powered refuse trucks following the announcement of £6.3m in UK government funding.

The investment will also include the building of a green refuelling station in the city.

The government described the package as "the next step in the UK's progress towards meeting net-zero ambitions".

UK Transport minister Rachel Maclean said the 19 trucks would form "the world's largest fleet of hydrogen refuse vehicles" and showcase "how the UK is at the forefront of green transport technology".

She added: "As we continue to build on our greenprint for the future post-Covid19, we know that to really harness the power of transport to improve our country - and to set a global gold standard - we must truly embed change."

Scotland Office minister Ian Stewart said the UK government was doing "everything possible to help our economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic and protect the environment".

He added: "This £6.3m investment in hydrogen-powered refuse vehicles and a refuelling station for Glasgow is a further sign of our commitment to a green recovery."