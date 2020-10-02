M8 closed in both directions by serious crash Published duration 6 minutes ago

Scotland's busiest motorway is closed in both directions after a serious accident.

The M8 is shut near Harthill, at junction 4a westbound and junction 5 eastbound, following the crash.

Emergency services are at the scene. Traffic Scotland said the road was likely to remain closed for some time.

The accident, which happened early on Friday, is causing disruption for commuters and they are being urged to find alternative routes.

Traffic Scotland said drivers were facing 95 minute delays eastbound with vehicles queuing back to Newhouse.