Rescuers' efforts to herd whales from Gare Loch 'unsuccessful'
An operation to herd whales from a Scottish loch on Thursday was unsuccessful, according to rescuers.
They were attempting to persuade a pod of northern bottlenose whales in the Gare Loch on Scotland's west coast to swim back out to sea.
But despite three attempts to move them, the whales returned to the loch.
Rescuers had wanted to move the whales ahead of a large military exercise which will take place off the coast over the next few weeks.
The charity leading the operation, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), had previously said it was "concerned" about the effect the military exercise could have on the whales which are sensitive to underwater sound, particularly sonar.
The BDMLR added said they were also worried that the whales had spent a long time in the area, which is not their natural habitat, and that one of the whales looked "skinny".
Over time, it is feared the whales could grow weak and not have the strength to make the journey back out to sea.
Gavin Lemon, a volunteer with the charity, said it was important to move the animals while they were healthy and in good condition.
"We've been monitoring them - they are feeding on local fish," he said.
"They usually like squid and the like, diving up to 1,000m (3,000ft).
"Gare Loch is about 25m (80ft) deep. So they've not been having their normal diet, but it has been sustaining them.
While initially rescuers thought their plan to herd the whales using a number of boats in formation was working, they kept swimming under the boats to return to the loch.
The team made three attempts throughout the day before they were forced to give up when it started getting dark.
After the rescue attempt, Mr Lemon said things "initially went quite well", with rescuers getting the whales to the top of the loch.
"We thought 'yes, they're doing it!' then next thing we know they were back down the end of the loch again," he said
He said the group was reviewing the situation but there were no current plans to try again unless the condition of the whales deteriorates.
He said the rescuers believe there is a mother with a juvenile whale among the group.
"It's not necessarily a calf," Mr Lemon explained, "They live with the mother for up to four years. It's probably the equivalent of a teenager."
There is "circumstantial evidence" to suggest there are five whales in the area, but only three are so far confirmed to be in Gare Loch.
Europe's largest military exercise - Joint Warrior - will begin on Saturday and have its headquarters at Faslane.
Warships, aircraft, marines and troops from the UK, Nato and allied forces will take part in the military exercise, which is due to run until 15 October.
While this would usually see more ships in the area, this year the vessels will be more dispersed with only one ship due to visit HM Naval Base Clyde as part of the exercise.
Other vessels will be berthed elsewhere - including at Glasgow's King George V Dock and in Greenock.
He added that main exercise activity is mainly happening far away the coast.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said it would continue to liaise with BDMLR on the welfare of the whales and take action where we can to reduce any risk from defence activity.
