Holytown teenager denies security guard murder charge
- Published
A man has denied murdering a security guard by attacking him and then driving over him at a housing development in North Lanarkshire.
William Hay, 19, from Holytown, is alleged to have carried out the murder of Mohammed Abu Sammour, 49, while acting with two others in 2018.
He is also alleged to have attempted to defeat the ends of justice.
He denies both charges and has lodged a special defence of incrimination to the murder charge.
The offence is alleged to have taken place at the housing development in Newarthill in October 2018.
Prosecutor Murdoch McTaggart told the High Court in Glasgow no trial date could currently be fixed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Judge Lord Mulholland continued the case until 11 March next year when it is hoped a trial could be set.
In 2019 Scott Pearson was jailed for life for the murder of Mr Sammour and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years.
Ryan Hunter admitted the lesser charge of culpable homicide and was jailed for six years.