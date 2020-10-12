Covid in Scotland: Outbreak in ward at Glasgow hospital
A ward at Scotland's biggest hospital has been closed to new admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said "a number of positive cases" in a ward at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow have been confirmed.
This has resulted in the temporary closure of the ward to new admissions and contact tracing for all affected.
Ward patients who are not showing symptoms of Covid are being cared for separately from the confirmed cases.
A spokeswoman for the health board said its staff were following strict infection prevention, "to ensure we're able to continue treating our patients without putting them at additional risk due to Covid-19."