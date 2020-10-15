Man jailed after police uncover £2.3m cocaine haul
A man caught with cocaine with a street value of £2.3m has been jailed for nine years.
James Duffy owed up to £26,000 to drug dealers and became involved in the trade in a doomed bid to pay them off.
The haul was uncovered last year in a van and two properties in his home town of East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.
The High Court in Glasgow heard six kilos of the Class A drug, with a purity as high as 77%, were connected to the 32-year-old.
Prosecutor Shirley McKenna said DNA also helped link the father-of-one to the seizure.
Duffy pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
'Significant addiction'
Defence counsel Louise Arrol told the court the construction worker, who appeared in court via a video link, had a cocaine addiction.
She said: "This was a significant addiction that amounted to debts of £24,000 to £26,000.
"This identifies the level of addiction and that debt is what led to the offending before you."
Lord Armstrong told Duffy: "The quantity and value of the drugs recovered was significant.
"The money involved indicates you were concerned in operations.
"The court has repeatedly made clear anyone who chooses to become involved in high value-controlled drugs in any capacity must expect a substantial custodial sentence."