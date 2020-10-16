Glasgow man who raped teenager jailed for five years
- Published
A man who raped a drunk teenager in Glasgow city centre has been jailed for five years.
Ji Ren Lin came across his 17-year-old victim as he dumped boxes outside the Chinese restaurant where he worked.
The 32-year-old was seen to carry the teenager into a back lane where he then raped her.
After the attack, in November 2018, Lin left his victim distressed and crying and went back to work in the restaurant.
The attack took place in the city's East Bath Lane.
Hong Kong-born Lin denied the charge and claimed the teenager agreed to have sex with him.
But Lin, from the Garnethill area of Glasgow, was convicted of rape after a three day trial at the High Court in Glasgow. He has been assessed as posing a high risk of danger to women.
'Women are not fair game'
The court heard the victim had been on a works night out at a number of city centre bars, but ended up alone and CCTV footage showed her "unsteady on her feet."
Prosecutor Sheena Fraser said Lin met the teenager by chance.
"He put down his pile of rubbish and put his arm around her - despite the fact, he would obviously see she could barely stand," Ms Fraser said.
They initially ended up on a bench near the city's Buchanan Galleries where Lin appeared to grope and kiss the girl.
A witness said he saw a man in "chef trousers" carrying "something".
The 57 year-old said: "As I drew level, they turned into East Bath Lane. What he was carrying was a person. I could see two legs hanging down and blonde hair.
"There was no movement from the person being carried."
Lin raped the girl in the lane before heading back towards the restaurant.
She was later seen by passers-by "stumbling, distressed and crying".
The teenager later died in March 2019.
Lin was placed on the sex offenders register and ordered to be monitored in the community for two years after his release from jail.
Sentencing judge Lord Mulholland said: "You took advantage of her intoxication and carried her into the lane where you raped her.
"You appeared to blame your victim for the position you find yourself in, you are wrong in that.
"Women are not fair game. Intoxicated women have as much right to the protection of the law as any other women. This was an appalling crime."