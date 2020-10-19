Two people killed after crashed car catches fire on M8
Two people have died after their car collided with a crash barrier and caught fire on the M8 in Glasgow on Sunday.
A 54-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene at junction 17 leading to Great Western Road.
The crash, involving a white BMW, happened at about 14:40 and the road was closed for a police investigation.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.
Ch Insp Darren Faulds said: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of those involved with this tragic incident.
"Our inquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances surrounding the crash and we would ask that if anyone was in the area and witnessed the crash that they contact Police Scotland.
"I would also ask that if anyone has any possible dashcam footage of the area at that time, to get in touch with police."