Drink and drugs driver jailed over Lesmahagow crash
- Published
A drink and drugs driver who killed a teenager in a crash has been jailed for four years and eight months.
Kanad Basi, 22, was almost twice the drink-drive limit having also taken cocaine and ecstasy when he lost control of his BMW and hit a tree.
His front-seat passenger, 16-year-old Jack Frame, died at the scene in Lesmahagow, South Lanarkshire.
At the High Court in Glasgow, Basi pled guilty to causing his death by driving dangerously on 10 February 2019.
Following the sentence, Jack's family released a statement saying they felt "angry and devastated at the outcome".
They added: "Only getting four years eight months in jail will not deter anyone from doing the same thing.
"This has not given us any type of justice after what has a been a long process for us."
The crash happened after Basi, a waiter in the family business, took three teenagers for a drive.
He drove into a bend at speed on New Trows Road, Lesmahagow, before crashing into a tree.
Rear passengers Aiden O'Donnell and Eleanor Plenderleith suffered severe injuries in the crash.
Following the crash, Basi climbed into the rear seat and pushed Ms Plenderleith into the front.
However, his DNA and blood were found on the driver's airbag.
Jack Frame's family added: "Kanad tried to blame Ellie which was incredibly unfair and this accident resulted in Jack's death and serious injury to both Aiden and Ellie."
Judge Lord Mulholland told Basi he would " have to live with what you have done for the rest of your life".
'Trapped in the car'
He added: "You have delivered a life sentence to Jack Frame's family by your dangerous driving.
"They have shown dignity and human spirit in the face of the misery that you have inflicted upon them."
Basi will also be banned from the road for 12 years and four months.
The court had heard how Basi had driven to a party in Lesmahagow in his BMW 1 series two-door coupe at about 01:00.
A number of the partygoers asked to go for a drive in it and three of them drove off with him at 02:00.
Prosecutor Jane Farquharson said: "As the accused approached a right-hand bend, he lost control of the car. His vehicle left the carriageway, mounted the grass verge, collided with a wire fence and struck a tree in the grounds of Hallandbush Golf Club.
"Due to this impact, Jack Frame was thrown forward and trapped within the front passenger side of the vehicle. His head was wedged underneath the glove box area."
'Learn to walk again'
Mr O'Donnell, an apprentice joiner who was 18 at the time, was sitting behind Basi.
He suffered a fractured skull, four facial fractures, two broken legs and a number of fractures to his left arm.
The court was told he had to learn to walk again and has been unable to work since the accident.
Ms Plenderleith, who at the time was 19 and worked at Subway, was knocked unconscious.
She had a punctured lung, lacerated liver, broken ribs and a fractured chest bone. A metal plate had to be inserted into her left upper arm.
None of the passengers was wearing a seat belt. Basi, who was wearing one, suffered a broken wrist.