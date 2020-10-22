Covid: Older people 'partly to blame' for bar shutdown
A "slightly older age group" in Lanarkshire who breached Covid rules were partly behind the decision to restrict hospitality, according to Scotland's national clinical director.
Jason Leitch told BBC Scotland that this demographic had been a "challenge" in the area as some had been visiting other households.
The area has overtaken Glasgow as having the highest rate of Covid cases.
Mr Leitch also said Scotland should prepare for a "digital Christmas".
The weekly rate of positive tests in NHS Lanarkshire far surpasses the figure in other health boards at present, with 352.6 cases per 100,000.
In Glasgow, where Covid was most prevalent in September, the figure is currently 242.7.
Short-term Covid restrictions which led to the closures of bars and restaurants in the central belt have now been extended - a decision influenced by the Lanarkshire rates, according to Mr Leitch.
'House meetings and going out'
"We've been watching Lanarkshire very carefully for two or three weeks," he told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme. "Some of the big urban numbers were related to student halls and outbreaks within our universities and further education.
"[It's] now much more under control - not resolved and still a risk so students need to be very careful for us. Lanarkshire doesn't have that same student population - it has a travelling student population in and out of the urban centres.
"The other challenge with Lanarkshire is it would appear to be a slightly older age group. One of the reasons for the very draconian and horrible hospitality measures was that slightly older age group in Lanarkshire because a lot of them were related to house meetings or going out."
He added that conversations were being held over whether stricter rules would be imposed in Lanarkshire as part of the forthcoming tier system.
The decision to extend the temporary regulations has been met with great disdain from the hospitality sector.
The Scottish Hospitality Group warned the extension would have "devastating consequences" while campaigners are demanding wider ranging support for the embattled industry.
Paul Waterson, of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, told BBC Scotland: "I don't think there is any doubt that very many successful businesses will not be able to ride this out and might not be able to open again.
"The battle is on to save the licensed trade in all its different forms."
The Scottish government said it had made a range of grants available to help businesses weather the financial pressures.
When asked what restrictions might look like closer to Christmas, Mr Leitch said it was too early to tell - but warned against large gatherings.
"I'm hopeful costs now may get us a more family Christmas, but Christmas is not going to be normal - there's absolutely no question about that," he said.
"We're not going to be in large family groupings with multiple families coming round. People should get their digital Christmas ready."