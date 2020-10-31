In Pictures: Flipping Black History Month on its head
- Published
Black History Month often focuses on the difficult truths of the past, but Glasgow-based collective Forij want to change that this year.
Throughout the month of October, Forij founders Mobolaji Agoro and Andre Muvuti have been creating a photo series celebrating some of the talented black people working in Scotland's creative industry.
By focusing on the positives of being black, they have created a series that is uplifting and can be used to inspire the next generation of creatives.
'We are not just novelties'
Growing up in Scotland, Mobo and Andre didn't have many black role models in the creative industry to look up to.
Their experience was quite isolating, and they recalled how it was initially difficult to get a foot in the door.
Undeterred by this lack of opportunity, they decided to take matters into their own hands and form the collective, Forij.
Andre said: "When there are no opportunities, we just create our own doors - that's the attitude we have as black creatives and we want to pass that on.
"We want to introduce young black people to accessible role models who look like them, think like them and have gone through similar experiences to them."
Mobo and Andre believe there needs to be a continued effort of representation in Scotland's creative industry.
Andre explained: "A lot of organisations put emphasis on diversifying but they tend to stop those efforts once they find that one black person to hire - it's as if they think the job is done.
"But it's not job done - there needs to be a continued effort of representation because we are not novelties."
'Championing ourselves'
Reflecting on the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in the summer, Mobo and Andre believe that one of the positives to come out of the movement was the realisation that change is happening.
Mobo explained: "As much as there are challenges, we are championing ourselves and that's the beautiful part about Scotland right now."