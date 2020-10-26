Covid in Scotland: Toughest restrictions considered for Lanarkshire
- Published
North and South Lanarkshire are being considered for Level 4 restrictions, according to the Scottish government.
A letter to the umbrella body for Scotland's councils says ministers are considering implementing the toughest restrictions in the two council areas.
They are the only local authorities in the country where the "level of concern" is such that the highest level of restrictions could be imposed.
It comes before new Covid restrictions are debated by MSPs on Tuesday.
Holyrood is to consider the government's new five-level alert system of Covid-19 restrictions.
It will allow different restrictions to be imposed in local areas, depending on the prevalence of the infection.
Which level each council area falls into is expected to be announced later this week, and the new rules will come into force from Monday 2 November.
A leaked letter from the Scottish government to the the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) says that decisions are yet to be made about which level each local authority will fit in to.
However, it adds that decisions will not be made about the two councils in Lanarkshire until "the latest possible point" to make sure the decision reflects "the fullest possible picture of the effect of measures already in place".
It warns that "at this stage the use of Level 4 cannot be ruled out".
What is level four?
Level four is closest of the levels to a full lockdown, similar to the one introduced at the end of March.
It will only be used, the Scottish government said, "unless absolutely necessary", at a time when cases were very high and there was a risk of the NHS being overwhelmed.
Last week, NHS Lanarkshire said it was treating more patients for Covid in its hospitals than at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.
Socialising would not be allowed in people's homes, but six people from two households could still meet outdoors and there would be no limit on outdoor exercise.
Non-essential travel would be banned and there could be limits on the distance people can travel, as well as guidance to stay at home. Public transport should only be used when essential. Hairdressers, tailors, barbers and beauticians would have to shut, as would public buildings. Weddings would be limited to five people.
Gyms would be closed and only non-contact sports would be allowed outdoors. All leisure, entertainment and visitor attractions would be closed, along with all hospitality premises.
However, schools would remain open.
Lanarkshire situation 'starting to stabilise'
Speaking at the Scottish government's daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon said no decision had been taken on which areas might see further restrictions.
She said that Lanarkshire was an area of concern, but the latest advice suggested there "may be a bit of optimism" that the situation there is "starting to stabilise."
"As we allocate parts of the country to levels, it's quite likely that significant parts of the central belt for example might stay in broadly the level they are in just now for a further period."