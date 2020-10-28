Ten-year-old among five hurt in Glasgow police car crash
A 10-year-old was among five people injured when a police car taking part in a pursuit collided with another vehicle.
Police said the incident began at about 15:35 on Tuesday when a Skoda car failed to stop on Stravanan Road in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.
A Peugeot police patrol followed it and was then in collision with blue BMW 3 series on Carmunnock Road at its junction with Craiglinn Gardens.
The Skoda did not stop after the crash.
The 39-year-old man driving the BMW was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow and his 10-year-old passenger was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children.
Three male police officers were also taken for treatment to the QEUH.
Ch Insp Darren Faulds said: "Our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash, along with the vehicle which failed to stop, are ongoing.
"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was in the area around the time of the crash to contact police.
"Also, anyone with dashcam footage which could assist our investigation should get in touch."
The road was closed for around three hours after the crash, which has now been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.