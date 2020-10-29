Spain arrest over Graham Williamson Blantyre shooting
A man has been arrested in Spain over an alleged murder in South Lanarkshire in August.
The 26-year-old is being held by Spanish police under an international arrest warrant and is expected to be extradited next month.
He has been detained on behalf of Police Scotland in connection with the murder of Graham Williamson.
Mr Williamson, 26, was in a back garden in Caithness Street, Blantyre, when he was shot on 17 August.
He made his way to the street where he was helped by members of the public until an ambulance arrived.
Mr Williamson was taken to University Hospital Wishaw but died a short time later.
Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that a 26-year-old man has been arrested in Spain on an international arrest warrant in connection with the fatal shooting of Graham Williamson.
"Inquiries are continuing."
Two other men, James Baillie and Derek Felvus, have also been charged in connection with the murder.