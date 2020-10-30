Investigation launched after Hairmyres hospital ward fire
An investigation has begun after a fire broke out on a hospital ward in South Lanarkshire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three crews responded to the alert at University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride.
All patients were safely evacuated after the blaze started on ward one, at about 21:45 on Thursday.
The fire, on the first floor of the building, was extinguished and no one was injured.
Russell Coulthard, site director at the hospital, said: "Site staff immediately raised the alarm and all patients were safely removed from the area.
"All patients have been managed safely, with patients within the ward and the adjacent wards moved to other parts of the hospital."
Mr Coulthard confirmed no one has been transferred off site but the incident will have an impact on new admissions.
He added: "Emergency services fully extinguished the fire and the fire service has declared the site safe.
"Due to the damage and disruption of the fire, emergency patients are currently being diverted to the most appropriate hospitals. Investigations are ongoing."