Tourist hurt in Rest and Be Thankful coach crash wins compensation case
- Published
A passenger who was injured after a tour bus came off the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful and overturned has been awarded £15,000 compensation.
Allen Woodhouse was one of several tourists who sued Lochs and Glens (Transport Ltd) after the accident in March 2015.
The coach came off the road in high winds before stopping near a small loch outside Arrochar in Argyll.
Five of the 51 people on board were seriously injured.
Eighteen others had to be treated in hospital.
One passenger described how it felt like "being in a washing machine" as the coach rolled down the embankment.
Police did not charge driver Elizabeth Gallon after concluding that the accident was caused by freak gusts of wind.
Lawyers acting for Mr Woodhouse claimed that Ms Gallon was driving too quickly for the prevailing weather conditions.
Last year, judge Lord Glennie ruled against Mr Woodhouse saying his legal team had not proven their case.
However, civil appeal judges Lord Carloway, Lord Woolman and Lord Pentland have now ruled against their colleague.
In a judgment issued at the Court of Session, the judges concluded that Lord Glennie had applied the wrong legal test in making his decision.
Awarding Mr Woodhouse the £15,000 he had been seeking, Lord Carloway wrote: "It was not for the pursuer to prove that the speed of the bus was excessive for the conditions.
"It was for the defenders to prove that it was not and, in any event, that the bus driver had not failed to take reasonable care to keep the bus on the carriageway.
"Speed may have contributed to the accident but it was the driver's loss of control of the bus which was the ultimate operative cause.
"The defenders had the task of proving that the loss of control was not negligent.
"For this reason alone, the Lord Ordinary's decision cannot be sustained."