Kieran Murray: Retired nurse may have witnessed fatal hit-and-run
Detectives are trying to trace a retired nurse who may have witnessed a fatal hit-and-run in the north of Glasgow.
Kieran Murray, 23, was discovered by members of the public on the A807 Balmore Road, near the Allander Toll Roundabout, last month.
The 23-year-old suffered a serious head injury and died two days later.
Police Scotland now want to speak to a woman, thought to be a retired nurse in her late 50s.
Mr Murray was found critically injured at about 21:50 on 7 October, about 500m east of the roundabout, just before Bardowie village.
A post-mortem examination suggested he had been struck by a vehicle.
'Devastated'
The woman, who was there at the time, is white and has long brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket and scarf.
Det Chief Insp Gillian Grant said: "We continue to conduct inquiries into Kieran's death and believe the woman described may have vital information that could assist with our investigation.
"I would ask if you are the woman described, or if you know her, that you get in contact with officers.
"Kieran's family are devastated by what has happened and we are hoping to bring closure to their unanswered questions."
She also urged anyone with dash cam footage of the area from the time to come forward.
Information can be submitted through the Major Incident Public Portal, by calling officers or via Crimestoppers.