Graham Williamson: Third man charged over Blantyre shooting murder
- Published
A third man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Graham Williamson in South Lanarkshire.
Mr Williamson, 26, was in a back garden in Caithness Street, Blantyre, when he was fatally shot on 17 August.
Thomas Duris, 26, was also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice when he appeared before Hamilton Sheriff Court.
Mr Duris, from Hamilton, made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.
Two other men, James Baillie and Derek Felvus, were previously charged in connection with the murder.