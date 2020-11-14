Man, 90, in critical condition after being hit by car in Hamilton
- Published
A 90-year-old man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car while crossing a road in South Lanarkshire.
Police said the man, who was using a three-wheeled walker, was hit by a red Ford Kuga on Leechlee Road in Hamilton at about 09:25 on Friday.
He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and is in a critical condition.
The 32-year-old woman who was driving the car was not injured. Officers have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
PC Gemma Blackadder, from Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: "Although police have spoken to a number of people who assisted at the scene yesterday, we are still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may has dash-cam footage from the street at the time."