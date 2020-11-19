Children's sleepovers 'spreading Covid' in Glasgow schools
- Published
Covid-19 is being spread in Glasgow schools by families hosting sleepovers and other social events for children, the council has warned.
In a letter to parents, the city's director of education said it was "very disappointing" to hear sleepovers were being held.
Maureen McKenna said they had resulted in "notable numbers" missing out on school while self-isolating.
Indoor meetings are banned in Glasgow under Covid restrictions.
The city is preparing to move into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions on Friday, although the indoor meeting ban has been in place in Glasgow since the beginning of September.
Ms McKenna said a "small number of families" had been hosting sleepovers for primary school-aged children, as well as social events for teenagers.
In her letter, she said it was important to work together to help suppress the virus and reduce case numbers.
"This means that we all need to make sacrifices and that our children will not be able to play as freely as we might wish - but by sticking to the rules they will be able to return to a more normal situation much quicker.
"It has been very disappointing to hear of a small number of families from our schools hosting sleepovers for primary-aged children and social events for groups of teenagers which have resulted in increased numbers testing positive and notable numbers missing out on school due to self-isolation."
BBC Scotland understands the test and trace system has uncovered transmission links to events taking place outside of schools, which are then leading to pupils and teachers having to take time away from class to isolate.
Glasgow currently has the highest rate of cases in Scotland, according to figures from Public Health Scotland.
The percentage of positive cases being detected has also been above 5% since the end of September and is currently higher than 10%.
However, one parent of a girl who attends a Glasgow school told BBC Scotland she would still be hosting sleepovers at her home.
"I don't see an issue now with having other kids and friends and cousins around the house," she said.
"I've done it. I have had her friends from school across, I've had her cousins staying."
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told BBC Scotland's The Nine programme she understood she was breaking the law, but said her daughter was with the same children all day, sharing the same toilets and lunch area.
"I won't be abiding by [the law]. I will allow my daughter to have a sleepover, a friend over. Everyone's entitled to their own opinion," she said.
A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council said: "Everyone needs to play their part otherwise children and young people will have more disrupted learning when they have to self-isolate as a precaution.
"We know that it's really difficult - but the small number having sleepovers and house parties resulting in community transmission means that more children and young people are missing lessons when it can be avoided."