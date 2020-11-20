Man dies after being hit by cars as he walked on M8 near Glasgow
A man has died after being hit by "several" cars as he walked on the M8 motorway near Glasgow.
Police have yet to identify the man who was struck on the westbound carriageway between J7A and J8 Baillieston at about 20:45 on Thursday.
He is described as white and aged between 20 and 40.
He was wearing a black Karrimor jacket, black jogging bottoms and black and grey Nike trainers.
Officers have appealed for anyone who saw the incident or may have dash-cam footage to contact them.
Sgt Scott Sutherland, of Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: "We have yet to find out who the man is and also why he was walking on the carriageway."