Pedestrian struck by cars on M8 near Glasgow is identified
A man who died after being hit by multiple cars while walking on the M8 has been identified by police.
Officers were called to the motorway near Baillieston in Glasgow at 20:45 on Thursday after reports someone was walking along the road.
The man, who has now been identified only as a 43-year-old from the west of Scotland, died at the scene.
Officers launched an appeal to discover his identity and his family has now been informed.
Police are still appealing for the driver of a red lorry, who they believe may have information on the circumstances of the incident, to come forward.
Sgt Scott Sutherland said: "We have now identified the man involved in this crash and informed his family.
"Our thoughts continue to be with them at this time, along with those involved in this crash.
"I would like to thank those witnesses who have assisted with our inquiries so far and ask anyone who has yet to speak to officers and pass on relevant information to do this as soon as possible."
He added: "I am particularly looking to speak with the driver of a red articulated HGV who we understand was travelling westbound on the M8 at the time of the collision and could have information to help the investigation."
The road was closed for almost 18 hours after the incident to allow collision investigators to do their work.