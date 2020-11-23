Police appeal after 'targeted shooting' in Coatbridge
- Published
Police have appealed for information following a "targeted" shooting in Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire.
The incident happened at about 16:05 on Saturday when a firearm was discharged at a red Seat Leon car on Marnoch Drive.
Police said it was believed a silver car, possibly an estate type, was also involved in the shooting
Police Scotland is appealing for CCTV, dashcam and mobile phone footage which could help their investigation.
Det Insp Gordon Sneddon said it was believed the shooting was "targeted".
He said: "The shooting took place on a busy road at a time where there may have been other road users or pedestrians.
"If you noticed any vehicles matching this description driving erratically around Marnoch Drive or the surrounding areas, please get in touch."
Det Insp Sneddon added: "There is an increased police presence in the area and I would like to reassure members of the community that there is no threat to the wider public. "