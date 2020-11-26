Glasgow cash and carry fined £120,000 after worker's fall
A Glasgow wholesale company has been fined £120,000 over health and safety failings when an employee fractured his skull falling through a ceiling.
Cash and carry Alfa Wholesale Ltd pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court last week.
Roman Khan, 24, fell through a plasterboard ceiling while retrieving stock from a mezzanine at the warehouse in Anderston in November 2017.
He landed on a concrete floor more than five metres (16ft) below.
Mr Khan spent seven weeks in hospital after suffering bleeding on the brain and sustaining life-changing injuries.
The court heard his wife, a trainee GP, had to put her career on hold to look after him during his recovery.
Prosecutor Lynne Jamieson said: "He had difficulties swallowing, was unable to walk, problems tasting food, hearing loss and required a wheelchair.
"He had no memory of the incident and has been left with difficulties maintaining concentration and hearing impairment."
'Known risk'
Mr Khan was alone in the mezzanine area collecting stock when he stepped on the plasterboard and fell through.
Miss Jamieson said: "The incident happened as a result of the company's failure to identify the risk of staff accessing the stock stored near to the fragile plasterboard ceiling on the mezzanine area."
It was also revealed that earlier risk assessments failed to flag up the dangers.
The catering supply and household goods company, which has a yearly turnover of over £18m, pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the safety of its employees.
Sheriff Platt said: "This was a serious offence leading to grave consequences for the victim.
"The risk was known and it had persisted for a number of years."
He ordered the company to pay in instalments, providing "a monthly reminder to the directors of the failure to deal adequately with the risk for which Mr Khan has paid, and will continue to pay, a high price".
'Avoidable accident'
Lawyer Callum Jamieson, defending, apologised to Mr Khan and his family on behalf of the company.
He stated Alfa Wholesale had "overlooked" the risk.
The incident was investigated by Glasgow City Council, which found that while the company had a generic risk assessment for a wide variety of activities within the premises, it did not refer to or identify any risks associated with working on or accessing the mezzanine level.
It found that the incident happened as a result of the company's failure to identify the risks of staff accessing the stock items stored near to an unguarded plasterboard ceiling on the mezzanine area.
Since the incident, the company has changed its working practices and paid for therapy for Mr Khan.
Alistair Duncan, head of health and safety division for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said the "foreseeable and avoidable accident" could have been avoided if "appropriate measures had been in place".
He added: "It is easy to imagine this having been a fatality."