'Twice the limit' motorist jailed for killing lorry driver in M74 crash
- Published
A man has been jailed for four years for killing a lorry driver after losing control of his BMW on the M74 motorway.
Michael Hall, 38, was twice the legal alcohol limit when his car hit an HGV while he tried to overtake it at almost 90mph in May last year.
Malcolm Easton's lorry jack-knifed and plunged down an embankment near Lesmahagow in Lanarkshire.
The 42-year-old from Alexandria, Dunbartonshire, died at the scene from head injuries.
Jailing Hall at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Braid told him: "You accelerated up to 89mph to overtake the lorry driven by Mr Easton when the driving conditions were treacherous.
"You braked and your vehicle spun, hitting Mr Easton's lorry which jack knifed and went through a crash barrier and down a steep embankment. You were more than twice the drink driving limit.
"To overtake in such driving conditions was highly dangerous."
Lord Braid also banned Hall from driving for seven years and four months.
'Expressed remorse'
Members of Mr Easton's family were in court to see Hall sentenced. They had written victim statements to the judge expressing their devastating loss.
The court heard that Hall, a car sales manager from England, had driven from Leeds to Ayrshire after celebrating Liverpool beating Barcelona into the early hours.
His defence QC Ian Duguid said: "The alcohol was from the night before in celebration. He appreciates he should have been more vigilant. He thought he was well capable of driving.
"He shouldn't have been driving at speed in the conditions. He says as he overtook the lorry a deluge of water came into his carriageway from the opposite carriageway and he aquaplaned.
"He has expressed remorse. He told a social worker who interviewed him 'I can't mess up in my life - that would be disrespectful to Mr Easton."
Hall admitted causing death by dangerous driving and having 47mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.