Police deployed as Celtic fans gather at stadium after Ross County defeat
- Published
Hundreds of fans converged on Celtic Park on Sunday night after their team's 2-0 League Cup defeat to Ross County.
Police Scotland deployed officers, at least 12 vehicles and the force helicopter as fans called for the removal of Celtic manager Neil Lennon.
The scenes came after Ross County ended a run of 35 cup wins for Celtic who had won the last 11 domestic trophies.
It also means they won two of the past 10 matches and as they trail Rangers by 11 points in the Scottish Premiership.