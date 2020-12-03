Man charged over violence after Celtic v Ross County game
- Published
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with disorder-related offences following a protest outside Celtic Park on Sunday.
Violence erupted after hundreds of fans converged on Celtic Park to call for the removal of Neil Lennon.
It followed the team's 2-0 League Cup defeat by Ross County.
The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date. Ch Supt Mark Sutherland said inquiries were ongoing to identify those involved.
A large number of fans began to protest outside the Glasgow football ground at about 16:30, shortly after the match ended.
Players and management had to be escorted from the ground while being targeted by missiles.
Police Scotland deployed officers, at least 12 vehicles and the force helicopter. Three officers suffered minor injuries.
Glasgow is currently under level four of the Scottish government Covid restrictions, meaning protests are prohibited
'Robust police response'
Ch Supt Sutherland said: "Disorder of this nature will not be tolerated and any repeat of the scenes witnessed last weekend will be met with a robust police response.
"The Scottish government regulations are quite clear that these types of demonstrations are prohibited in areas under level four restrictions, so I would urge people to find alternative ways to protest, such as online, to help the prevent the spread of coronavirus and save lives.
"Officers will continue to engage with people to explain the restrictions in place. Our response to any protest will be measured and appropriate but we will use enforcement where required."
He urged anyone with information to contact police.
Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf described the violence as "utterly disgraceful".
Celtic vowed to investigate the disorder and condemned the scenes as "unacceptable".
The scenes came after Ross County ended a run of 35 cup wins for Celtic who had won the last 11 domestic trophies.
Celtic have now won just two of their last 10 matches. They also trail Rangers by 11 points in the league.