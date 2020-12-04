Covid in Scotland: Positive cases at Faslane nuclear submarine base
The Royal Navy has confirmed a number of personnel at its main base in Scotland have tested positive for Covid-19.
HMNB Clyde, also known as Faslane, on Gare Loch in Argyll and Bute is the navy's base for nuclear submarines and hunter-killer submarines.
The navy would not confirm how many people had tested positive but it said those who had were under medical supervision.
A number of others are self-isolating.
A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a number of personnel at HMNB Clyde have tested positive for Covid-19 and are under medical supervision.
"Personnel identified as having been in contact with those who have tested positive are self-isolating in line with established health guidelines.
"We do not comment on matters related to submarine operations."
Scottish government statistics show there were 98 cases in the NHS Highland region - which includes Argyll and Bute - in the past 24 hours.
That is the health board's biggest single day rise in cases since the pandemic.
Meanwhile more local figures show there were 96 cases recorded in Argyll and Bute in the same period.