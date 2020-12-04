Three die and two in hospital after Bothwell crash
Two men and a woman have died following a crash in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire.
Police were called to the collision, involving a Vauxhall Astra, on Blairston Avenue - near the junction with Old Bothwell Road - at about 04:35.
A woman, aged 30, and two men, aged 36 and 62, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A man, aged 31, was taken to University Hospital Wishaw, where hospital staff described his condition as critical.
A 42-year-old man was taken to the same hospital where his condition has been described as stable.
Ch Insp Darren Faulds said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved in this crash. Our officers are liaising with the families and providing support.
"Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.
"I would ask any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact us.
"I would also like to speak to anyone who was driving on this road around the time of the crash and may have dashcam footage to come forward."