Police referred to watchdog over fatal crash
The police watchdog is investigating a fatal crash in South Ayrshire in which officers followed a speeding car before it collided with a bus.
Officers on patrol in Kirkoswald Road and Culzean Road, Maybole, noticed a man driving a blue Audi A4 just before 20:00 on Saturday.
The car was last seen travelling at speed in Crosshill Road before it hit a single decker bus on the B7023.
The 25-year-old Audi driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland referred the incident to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), which has instructed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) to investigate the actions of police leading up to the crash.
It is understood the investigation will establish whether this was a pursuit and whether it was appropriate in the circumstances.
Pirc has appealed for witnesses in the area who saw an Audi or marked Ford Transit police van being driven before the collision or who may have dash cam footage or other information.
Members of the public can contact Pirc on 01698 543287 or email investigations@pirc.gov.scot.