Man dies in hospital days after being hit by van in Glasgow

Published
image captionThe man had got out of his car on the Kingston Bridge when he was hit by the van

A 74-year-old man has died days after being hit by a van on the Kingston Bridge in Glasgow.

The man left his blue Toyota Corolla on the M8 eastbound, where he was struck by a van at about 10:00 on Thursday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition but police have now said he has died.

The 30-year-old driver of the van, a white Mercedes Sprinter, was not injured in the incident.

Sgt John Bradford, from the Greater Glasgow road policing unit, said: "Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing and I am keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the crash."

