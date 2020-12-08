Man admits knives and scissors murder in Glasgow flat
- Published
A man has admitted choking a man in his Glasgow flat before attacking him with knives and scissors.
Christopher Lawson, 20, pleaded guilty to murdering Steven Clark, 45, on 13 October last year.
The High Court in Glasgow heard the assault took place in a flat in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill.
Days later Lawson boasted to a police custody officer that he had "done a first degree murder" and claimed he had carried it out for his sister.
Lawson, who is a prisoner in Polmont young offenders institution, will be sentenced in January.
'No recollection'
Defence QC Donald Findlay said his client has "no recollection" of the death of Mr Clark, who was also known as Robinson.
But he added that in the course of the four-day trial Lawson realised he was responsible for the murder.
Mr Findlay said: "During the trial Mr Lawson's agitation and concern could clearly be seen."
The QC added: "He had no ill will towards Mr Clark. If there is a common thread to this it is street valium.
"Mr Lawson said to his mum: 'I can't go through with the trial and the chance of being acquitted when I killed this man."
Judge Lord Armstrong told Lawson: "I intend to order a background report to find out your personal circumstances and you will be detained in custody meantime."
Lawson's plea of not guilty to attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of or burning clothing worn during the murder and disposing of the weapons was accepted by the Crown.
'First degree murder'
Jurors heard that Lawson made comments to police custody officer James Thompson while being held in Govan police station on 15 October last year.
Mr Thompson told prosecutor Greg Farrell said: "As we were walking, he stated he had had his last cigarette for the next 20 years.
"He said he had done a 'first degree murder'. He said he had 'done it for his sister' and that it 'had to be done'."
Mr Thompson initially thought the comments were "strange" as they were like something from an "American TV show".
But, he immediately told investigating detectives after Lawson was put in his cell.
A neighbour of Mr Clark earlier told jurors that she had seen Lawson and another man yelling threats at the victim's window shortly before the murder.