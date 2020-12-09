One of three people killed in Bothwell crash is named
- Published
One of three people who died following a car crash in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, has been named by police.
He was 36-year-old Jamie Williamson from Larkhall.
Police were called to the collision, involving a Vauxhall Astra, on Hamilton Road at about 04:35 on Friday 4 December.
A woman aged 30 and a man aged 62 were also pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men, aged 31 and 42, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Constable Andrew Coutts, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with all the families at this difficult time.
"Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident.
"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information that could assist with our inquiries to get in touch."