New Year fire survivor Bex Williams says charity saved her life
A woman who survived a fatal fire started by her boyfriend's brother has thanked a charity she says saved her life.
Rebecca Williams, known as Bex, was asleep in Cameron Logan's family home, in Milngavie, when his brother Blair set him alight in January 2017.
Cameron, 23, died in the blaze while Bex was left seriously injured from burns and smoke inhalation.
She turned to The Manda Centre charity during dark days in lockdown.
"I've never been the sort of person who would have thought I would reach the stage where I've considered taking my own life but I was pretty lost," she said.
"I was so angry all the time. I'd lost my partner, my sense of self worth and respect."
Bex told how she was one of the 180,000 people shielding from March until July this year and was receiving government food parcels.
She said the isolation she experienced gave her "too much time to think", which was damaging to her mental health.
At a point of personal crisis, she contacted The Manda Centre - a Hamilton-based charity which supports people affected by trauma and loss.
It was launched by Joe Duffy, whose daughter Amanda was murdered in Hamilton in 1992.
"Everyone's lockdown experience is so different, people are at home with family or partners and I was myself," Bex said. "I kept going 'well if Cameron was here we would be in lockdown together and it wouldn't be as bad'.
"I literally reached out to them when I felt I couldn't control it anymore. I would be frightened to think what would happen if I hadn't found them."
In August 2017 Blair Logan was ordered to spend at least 20 years in prison after he confessed to the attack.
Bex spent weeks in hospital, needed a tracheostomy which affected her voice and eventually left her job in broadcast journalism to work for Police Scotland.
She said counselling has helped her deal with the ongoing challenges she faces in her working life.
"Naturally with my partner being murdered there are sometimes triggers in my work to do with murder, fire or violent crime," Bex said.
"I felt so far removed from everything normal, but it was just such a relief when I found the centre and I explained all this to them.
"I remember my first session I just broke down crying because it was such a release to explain all this to somebody and have them understand. I felt completely supported, like a family or community there."
If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised, BBC Action Line has a list of organisations and charities offering advice and support.