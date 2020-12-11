Neighbour jailed for life after Galston murder over noise row
- Published
A man in East Ayrshire has been jailed for life after murdering his neighbour who had complained about noise.
William Nimmo will serve at least 18 years after killing his neighbour Robert Clelland - who was known as Stuart.
Nimmo, 34, climbed over a six-foot fence to get to the 56-year-old before attacking him in his garden in Wallace Street, Galston, in July 2019.
Judge Lord Mullholland described Nimmo as a "violent man".
The trial heard that Nimmo, who is 6ft 2in and weighed 16 stone at the time, had been playing music and using power tools in the garden of his mother's home, where he was staying.
He went into a rage when shift worker Mr Clelland politely confronted him about the noise late in the evening and asked him to turn it down.
Nimmo reacted by attacking his neighbour - fracturing his skull, breaking his ribs and causing serious facial fractures.
'Six blows to the face'
He then dragged Mr Clelland's body into the hallway of his home and dumped his van nearby to make it look as if he'd been murdered during a break-in.
Pathologist Dr John Williams said Mr Clelland died from blunt force trauma from a minimum of six blows to the face and at least a further four blows to the head.
Mr Clelland's body was found hours later lying in the hallway.
Nimmo was cleared during the trial of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by moving Mr Clelland's body.
The High Court at Livingston that Nimmo had 24 previous convictions including five for violence.
The court heard that what started off as a minor dispute escalated quickly and that alcohol had been a factor.
Passing sentence, Lord Mulholland told Nimmo his neighbour had been doing no more than politely asking him to keep the noise down.
'Savage beating'
He said: "Despite this request you aggressively argued with him, calling him names and telling him that as it was your property you could do what you liked. You then climbed over a six foot wall and entered his courtyard and subjected him to a savage beating.
"The injuries which you inflicted on this man were horrific and you would have seen the results of your handiwork.
"It should have been obvious to you that this man needed urgent medical attention yet all you did was drag his body into the hallway of his house and leave him there to his fate."
He added: "You said that you took his van for a joyride which, if true, would be an act of breath-taking callousness. You then tried to cover up your involvement in this brutal murder by lying to a female friend and the police.
"You are a violent man, as your criminal record discloses, and it is clear to me that you have a violent temper which is particularly dangerous when fuelled by alcohol."