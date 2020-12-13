Teenager killed after car hits tree in South Ayrshire
A teenager has died after the car he was driving hit a tree in South Ayrshire.
Police said the crash, which involved a white Vauxhall Corsa, happened on the A70, at Coylton, at about 01:20 on Sunday.
The 19-year-old man, who was alone in the car, died at the scene.
Police have appealed for witnesses and said there were a number of cars on the road at the time if the crash, despite the early hour.
Sgt Kevin Blackley said: "Although the crash happened in the early hours of the morning, from our inquiries so far, we know there were a number of cars on the road around the time of the collision.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning, particularly between Dobbies Garden Centre, Ayr and the town of Coylton."