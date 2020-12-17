Thieves steal 2,400 cases of whisky from trailer in Carmyle
- Published
A trailer full of whisky worth more than £87,000 has been stolen from an industrial estate near Glasgow.
The red articulated trailer with white writing on the sides was stolen from Clydesmill Industrial Estate in Carmyle, at about 21.15 last Friday (11 December).
It contained 2,400 cases of Glenfiddich 12-year single malt Scotch whisky valued at £87,172.
The empty trailer was found on Whistleberry Road, Blantyre.
It was discovered at 10:00 on Tuesday.
Det Sgt Stephen Greenshields said: "I am keen to speak to anyone who has seen this trailer since it was stolen on Friday 11 December until the empty trailer was recovered in Blantyre on Tuesday, 15 December.
"I'd also like to speak to anyone who has been approached and offered to buy any of this type of whisky at a considerably reduced price and where the seller has no proof of purchase or ownership."