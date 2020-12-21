Covid in Scotland: Wishaw hospital closes 'number of wards'
A hospital has stepped up cleaning measures and closed wards to new patients after a spike in Covid cases.
University Hospital Wishaw said it was experiencing an increase in the number of patients being admitted with Covid-19.
NHS Lanarkshire said "a number of wards" are closed to new admissions as a result.
The health board also revealed lapses in its cleaning regime have been identified.
An internal review found that "not all of the enhanced cleaning processes put in place as a result of the pandemic were still being carried out to the fullest extent".
This has now been rectified said the board, which has also enhanced its testing regime for new admissions.
'No stone unturned'
Heather Knox, NHS Lanarkshire chief executive, said: "We are working hard to do everything we can to minimise the level of infection at the hospital.
"To ensure we leave no stone unturned as we work to reduce disruption to patients and services, this will include a thorough review through our clinical review procedure.
"The review will take an in depth look at infection levels throughout the hospital and identify what more can be done to tackle this."
Latest figures show NHS Lanarkshire has 160 patients in its hospitals with a recently confirmed Covid diagnosis.
The council area of North Lanarkshire, where Wishaw University Hospital is located, has a weekly positive rate for Covid of 138.6 cases per 100,000, the 10th highest in Scotland.