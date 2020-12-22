Man dies after being hit by cars on M74 motorway
A man has died after being hit by several cars on the M74 motorway.
The 24-year-old was struck near Bothwell Services in South Lanarkshire at about 18:35 on Monday.
Police said it was understood the man had already crossed the northbound carriageway when he was hit by a number of vehicles going the opposite way. He died at the scene.
The road was closed southbound between junctions four and five for several hours to allow investigation work.
Police are appealing for information about the incident.
Sgt Scott Sutherland said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and I am appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
"If you were travelling in either direction on the M74 near to Bothwell Services around the time the victim was struck, and either witnessed the incident or think your vehicle may have been involved, please get in touch.
"I would also urge any motorists with dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation to come forward."