Covid in Scotland: Marquess of Bute charged with breaking travel laws
- Published
The Marquess of Bute has been charged with allegedly breaking coronavirus laws after reportedly travelling to Scotland from London.
Police Scotland launched an investigation following reports on Monday that he and six others travelled to the Isle of Bute.
The marquess has a home in London as well as his ancestral home of Mount Stuart on Bute.
Scotland's cross border travel curbs have been in place since November.
Also known as John Colum Bute, the 62-year-old marquess is a former F1 driver who raced under the name Johnny Dumfries.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the force received reports of a group of people travelling to the Isle of Bute in contravention of the coronavirus legislation.
She added: "Inquiries were carried out and three men, aged 32, 62 and 69 years, and four women, aged 21, 29, 60 and 90, have been charged and will be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal."
The Bute family has been contacted for comment.