Loch Lomond resort bid resurrected by Flamingo Land
- Published
Controversial plans for a tourist resort on the banks of Loch Lomond are to be resurrected.
Flamingo Land withdrew its £30m bid to build the Lomond Banks project last year in the face of more than 55,000 public objections.
But now the tourism firm has new plans for the brownfield site adjoining the River Leven at Balloch.
Flamingo Land said its proposal to build visitor accommodation would create up to 200 jobs.
Campaigners against the development fear it will spoil the scenery and limit access to the shoreline for locals.
The site is owned by Scottish Enterprise and it was under pressure to end its ties with Flamingo Land, which runs a theme park, zoo and resort in North Yorkshire.
Instead, the government agency has announced a new agreement which would oblige it to sell the site to the company upon the successful completion of the planning process.
Scottish Enterprise's Allan McQuade said: "The plans for Lomond Banks present a really timely positive news story for the local economy but also for tourism in Scotland, both of which have suffered hugely as a result of the pandemic.
"This development will bring much needed employment and investment to the area, while maintaining the integrity of the local environment."
'Most unpopular planning application in Scottish history'
But Scottish Greens MSP Ross Greer said: "This is an outrage and will cause huge upset to the community in Balloch.
"A public agency that ignores the wishes of the public is not fit for purpose.
"Flamingo Land's destructive plans were the most unpopular planning application in Scottish history, with overwhelming local and national opposition."
The previous proposal for Lomond Banks included a 60-bedroom apart-hotel, a 32-bedroom budget accommodation, a craft brewery, boat house, leisure centre and restaurants.
Officials for the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authority recommended that its board rejected this plan but the planning application was withdrawn before a final decision.
Flamingo Land said its "refreshed plans" would have visitor accommodation and walkways sympathetic to the local environment, with public access maintained throughout the site.
The final say on on whether to allow the development will lie with the park authority - not the local council.
It is not clear when a planning application for the site will be submitted but Flamingo Land said it had no intention to develop a theme park.