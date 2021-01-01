Man dies following New Year's Day attack in Erskine
- Published
A man has died after he was attacked in Renfrewshire on New Year's Day.
Police Scotland said they were called to the Park Drive area in Erskine at about 12:55 after reports of a man being assaulted.
BBC Scotland understands the man was suffered stab wounds during the assault, and he died at the scene a short time later.
The area was cordoned off following the incident and forensic experts were examining the scene.
A police spokesperson said: "Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances of what happened."