Man found with 'lethal' converted guns in Erskine jailed
- Published
A man who was found with eight guns after armed police searched his car and home has been jailed for five years.
Police stopped Paul Duncan on Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, on 21 August and searched his Mazda 6.
Officers found a self-loading pistol hidden in a sock and "homemade" ammunition before going on to search his home in Erskine, Renfrewshire.
The 55-year-old pled guilty to nine firearms charges including possession of the guns and ammunition.
'Lethal' weapons
A previous hearing was told the guns had originally been designed to fire blank cartridges, but had been converted.
Prosecutor Angela Gray said: "The pistols...and one revolver..were tested and it was confirmed they had enough energy to be considered lethal barrelled weapons."
The court was told Duncan had got involved after falling on "hard times".
After the city centre search, police found six more converted pistols, a revolver and several further packages of ammunition in a lock-up garage at Duncan's home, which he shared with his wife.
On Tuesday, Lord Armstrong told Glasgow's High Court the jail term would have been seven-and-a-half years, but for the guilty plea.
Family 'shock'
The judge added: "I accept that your role was, in context, a limited one, but you now stand convicted of serious offences."
He said the weapons found can "present a grave danger to members of the public".
His QC John Scullion said: "He continues to enjoy the support of relatives.
"They are shocked by his current situation. These offences can properly be described as out of character."
Det Insp Martin McGhee added: "There is absolutely no place for illegal firearms in our communities and we will do everything we can to remove them and bring those responsible for such criminality before the courts."