Wishaw man jailed for lockdown parking row death
A South Lanarkshire man has been jailed for more than eight years after killing his neighbour in a row over parking.
Craig McCarroll stabbed Thomas Nelson, 24, to death in April last year after a "ridiculously trivial" dispute.
The two were long-time friends and lived next door to each other with their families in Carron Street, Wishaw.
They fell out during the lockdown when Mr Nelson's visitors started leaving their cars next to McCarroll's house.
McCarroll, 29, admitted culpable homicide and was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.
Judge Lord Matthews told him the sentence would have been 11 years, if he had not pled guilty.
Members of the victim's family in court reacted angrily towards McCarroll as he was lead to the cells.
'Threatened violence'
In the hours before the killing, McCarroll had made "derogatory" remarks about Mr Nelson and "repeatedly threatened violence" towards him.
Prosecutor Shanti Maguire told an earlier hearing: "McCarroll had a dispute with Mr Nelson in connection with his friends parking outside his property a few weeks prior to this incident."
McCarroll ignored a message from a friend telling him to "leave it".
Mr Nelson was later described as being "quite agitated".
At about 02:00 on 14 April, McCarroll's mum spotted Thomas on her path in the town's Carron Street and she followed her son outside.
Mr Nelson was said to have hit McCarroll before he retaliated and both ended up on the ground, their mothers yelling at them to get back inside.
The bleeding victim was soon found "gurgling and unconscious" as McCarroll's parents dragged him indoors.
Miss Maguire: "Mr Nelson's mother made a 999 call where she is heard to be highly distressed and that she thought her son was dying."
Thomas never recovered after being stabbed in the heart.
'Grounds of provocation'
McCarroll had faced a murder allegation, but the culpable homicide guilty plea was accepted on the grounds of provocation.
However, it was stated McCarroll used "excessive violence" which went further "than was necessary to protect himself".
Tony Graham, defending, previously said the parking issue was "a ridiculously trivial dispute which escalated."
The QC added McCarroll had since "demonstrated proper remorse" for what happened.