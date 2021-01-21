Killer given life sentence for Maryhill flat knife attack
- Published
A killer who choked a man in his Glasgow flat before attacking him with knives and scissors has been given a life sentence.
Christopher Lawson, 20, previously pleaded guilty to murdering Steven Clark, 45, on 13 October last year.
The assault took place in a flat in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill.
Sentencing Lawson at the High Court in Paisley, judge Lord Armstrong ordered that he serve at least 16 years and two months behind bars.
Defence QC Donald Findlay told the original murder trial that his client had "no recollection" of the death of Mr Clark, who was also known as Robinson.
Street valium
But he added that during the course of the four-day trial Lawson realised he was responsible.
Mr Findlay said: "During the trial Mr Lawson's agitation and concern could clearly be seen."
The QC added: "He had no ill will towards Mr Clark. If there is a common thread to this it is street valium.
"Mr Lawson said to his mum: 'I can't go through with the trial and the chance of being acquitted when I killed this man."